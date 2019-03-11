Rams Basketball Receives Final At-Large Bid to NCAA

For just the second time in Angelo State basketball history, both the Rams and Belles have made the NCAA tournament in the same year. The Rams received the final at-large bid in the South Central region, the #7 seed and will play at #2 seed St. Edward’s this Friday in Austin. Since West Texas A&M men and women are both hosting the South Central regional, the NCAA has split the tournament into two sites hosted by the #1 and #2 seed. For the Rams, who lost in the Lone Star Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday to Texas A&M Commerce, it is their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016. Back on November 17th early in the season, St. Edward’s beat the ASU Rams 65-58 in San Angelo. ASU is 21-8 on the season while St. Edward’s is ranked #9 in the nation and the Hilltoppers are 28-3.