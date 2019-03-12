Belles Basketball Opens NCAA Tourney in Canyon on Fri.

The Angelo State Belles will play the first game of the NCAA South Central regional on Friday at noon versus Westminster from West Texas A&M in Canyon. The Belles are in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season and they’ve won their first round NCAA tournament game the last three years. Westminster has only had women’s basketball since 1999 and this is their first NCAA tourney appearance all-time and the first time they’ll play Angelo State. You can follow the Belles basketball team at the NCAA tournament on 100.1 COOL-FM on Friday at 11:40am.